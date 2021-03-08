Cameron is heading to Ramsay Street. Instagram

What interested you about joining Neighbours?

When I found out I got the job, I was just so excited to have the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic and long-standing part of the Australian television industry.

Funnily enough, this wasn’t even the first time I auditioned – you know it happens that not every role fits perfectly, but the timing seemed to work out now, and it’s awesome to step into the role of Jesse Porter.

Given she’s been on the show, did Margot have any advice for you?

I think one thing that has been pretty evident from Margot is to stay true to your work and remain grounded.

Not only do I personally think those two things have to go hand in hand in this job, but it seems to be a fulfilling life.

Cameron with his sister Margot. Instagram

How did you feel when you first stepped onto the set?

Pretty nervous, to be honest! It’s a little daunting to be stepping into a space where both the cast and crew know each other so well, plus, you really want to make sure you do a good job.

However, by the time we were filming, I was so comfortable – I just felt so welcomed by everyone.

Has the cast become like family?

I feel like I’m making a lot of friends on set right now. On my first day, I had some scenes with Colette Mann, who plays Sheila.

She was subtly looking out for me ... if I was out of earshot and missed some direction, I would get some helpful winks and points before correcting my mistakes in the nick of time.

It’s such a great opportunity to learn from so many amazing castmates.

" I was so comfortable – I just felt so welcomed by everyone." Instagram

You’ve been working on the show’s set since the end of last year – how hard was it keeping this a secret?

It was quite tricky coming up with vague and elusive stories!

Fortunately, most could be explained away on the holiday season.

When it finally came out, everyone was very excited, but I’m sure there were a few lightbulb moments.

What storyline would you love to see Jesse have?

I really like what’s going on already – I know where Jesse’s storyline is headed at the moment and it seems pretty fun!

If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll enjoy the ride that’s coming.

Margot Robbie won two Logie awards for playing Donna. Instagram

Do you have your sights set on Hollywood?

I think it’s interesting to see how much the industry has changed over the past few years, and how we’ve seen a globalisation with the digital age.

My ambition is definitely cemented in a want to continue to work hard alongside talented, creative and driven people.

What I think is cool is that so much of that can be found in Australia at the moment.

