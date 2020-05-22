Margot Robbie’s transition from the small screen to Hollywood has seemingly gone from strength to strength, with the actress recently appearing in several hit blockbuster films. Getty

“Margot’s the hot favourite, but that hasn’t stopped Scarlett from pitching herself hard,” an insider claimed to the American publication.

“She thinks she’s perfect for the job and won’t give it to Margot without a fight.”

With the two blonde beauties bearing a striking resemblance to each other, the source claimed that it’s not the first time they have gone against each other for sought-after roles.

Margot and Scarlett are rumoured to be vying for the coveted role of Tinkerbell, in the upcoming Disney film Peter Pan and Wendy. Getty

While Disney is yet to officially reveal who portray the iconic fairy in the upcoming remake, Margot is undeniably one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now and a hot contender.

Her most recent credits include last year’s critically acclaimed film Bombshell, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and the DC film Birds of Prey.

Meanwhile, Scarlett has been “super” busy reprising her iconic role in the Marvel franchise films, including Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

She also starred in two Academy Award-winning flicks in 2019, including Marriage Story alongside actress Laura Dern, and Jojo Rabbit alongside filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

Interestingly, Variety reported the role of Wendy is going to be played by Ever Anderson, who is also set to play the younger version of Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow.