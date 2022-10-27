Each of these looks has been personally remixed by Deni Magnum

Deni Todorovic said, “As a stylist, this was such a fun brief to work with; taking iconic looks and remixing them for today. I love challenging conventions and mixing different styles to make a curated, personalised look, so the campaign resonated with me to my absolute core”.

“While there were undoubtedly many iconic figures from the 90s to take inspiration from, each of the three empowering women chosen had one thing in common – they were ahead of their time. Once seen as provocative or bold, they have set the standard on what is looked back on and deemed ‘iconic’ or ‘classic’, creating their timeless look regardless of what others may think. This is a trend we’ll never see die,” Todorovic said.

The collaboration offers a fresh take on ice cream indulgence by introducing three new

flavours; Chocolate Classic Remix, Berry & White Chocolate Remix, and Gold Almond Remix.

Magnum spokesperson Andrea Almeida said, “Working alongside Deni, this

Remix campaign was particularly important for us, as it aims to contribute a little more

individual freedom to the wonderfully diverse canvas of our society through remixing classic

fashion looks from the 90s”.

In line with the remixed fashion icons, the heavenly trio is inspired by Magnum’s iconic classic range and remixed for extra indulgence.