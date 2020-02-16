Maggie Beer’s eldest daughter Saskia has died. The 75-year-old cook and TV personality announced her passing in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Instagram

A similar statement was also shared on Saskia's own Instagram page by her husband.

"Our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night," it read. "The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband. We ask for time/space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given."

Mum of three Saskia followed in her mother’s footsteps and was also a successful food producer and entrepreneur.

Growing up on her mum’s pheasant farm in South Australia, and being surrounded by food all her life, it comes as no surprise that Saskia also had a passion for food.

Saskia ran her own produce business, Saskia Beer, which was established in 1997. "Saskia inherited my instinct for food, which I inherited from my father. Her knowledge of farming to cooking is amazing," Maggie said.