Maggie Beer’s life changed forever in February 2020,when her daughter Saskia passed awayin her sleep at just 46. Since then, the popular TV cook has been trying to soldier on as best she can, leaning on friends and family while honouring Saskia’s memory.
WATCH NOW: Tour Maggie Beer's kitchen garden.Article continues after video.
One such confidant who has been there for Maggie is fellow culinary queen, Lyndey Milan. Maggie and her husband Colin were among the loved ones celebrating Lyndey’s 70th birthday recently at a fun Broadway-themed party.
“Had a fabulous night celebrating my birthday a few weeks ago with many friends and family,” Lyndey wrote on social media, next to a photo with the Beers.
Lyndey also shared the photo on her website, calling Maggie, 78, and Colin her “dear friends”.
It seems the women have enjoyed a long and cherished friendship, no doubt stemming from their shared love of cooking. In recent years, Lyndey has visited Maggie at her Barossa Valley farm in South Australia for her food tours, and they often team up at other food and wine festivals.
They also have shared heartache over losing a child, with Lyndey’s only son Blair dying from leukaemia in 2011 aged 29.
“A child’s death is a shattering experience,” Lyndey said in 2012. “Nothing prepares you.”
Maggie and her husband Colin with fellow culinary queen, Lyndey Milan.
Instagram
That understanding must have been a comfort to her good friend Maggie, who told New Idea just over a year after Saskia’s death, “No parent ever gets over the loss of a child – I know that now.”
But Maggie is always looking forward, with an inspiring new show set to hit screens next year. In Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, the food icon will aim to transform an aged care facility by bringing her love of good food to its residents.