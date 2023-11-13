It seems the women have enjoyed a long and cherished friendship, no doubt stemming from their shared love of cooking. In recent years, Lyndey has visited Maggie at her Barossa Valley farm in South Australia for her food tours, and they often team up at other food and wine festivals.

They also have shared heartache over losing a child, with Lyndey’s only son Blair dying from leukaemia in 2011 aged 29.

“A child’s death is a shattering experience,” Lyndey said in 2012. “Nothing prepares you.”

Maggie and her husband Colin with fellow culinary queen, Lyndey Milan. Instagram

That understanding must have been a comfort to her good friend Maggie, who told New Idea just over a year after Saskia’s death, “No parent ever gets over the loss of a child – I know that now.”

But Maggie is always looking forward, with an inspiring new show set to hit screens next year. In Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, the food icon will aim to transform an aged care facility by bringing her love of good food to its residents.