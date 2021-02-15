Maggie (pictured) admitted her kitchen is filled with both happy and sad memories of Saskia – some of which are too painful to consider. Getty

“I don’t know that any mother or father ever truly recovers,” Maggie confessed, referring to the random objects, photos and subtle reminders of Saskia.

The much-loved chef went on to say that, while her grief currently outweighs the positive memories, there will come a time when the situation is reversed.

At the time of Saskia’s death, Maggie shared the heartbreaking news with fans on social media.

Saskia (pictured) founded the Black Pig smallgood business. Instagram

"It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that our beautiful, extraordinary daughter Saskia died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night," Maggie wrote.

"We ask for time/space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given. Maggie, Colin and family," she added.

Saskia’s husband Petar also issued a statement, which read: "The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband,” referring to her Black Pig smallgood business.

Culinary queen Maggie Beer (centre) shared a love of food and cooking with her late daughter, Saskia (left), who tragically died last year, aged 46. Instagram

On Sunday, Maggie reflected on Saskia’s surprising “entrepreneurial spirit”, which resulted in Black Pig smallgoods, despite the chef naturally being quite reserved.

“She was a better businesswoman than Colin and I in lots of ways. But like me she would undertake something whether it made money or not. It was always about the idea. Everything had to be as good as it could be… forget the cost,” she said.

Saskia’s family has now created the Saskia Beer Churchill Fellowship to help other emerging foodies make their culinary and farming ideas become a reality.

“I think Sassie would be chuffed,” mum Maggie added.