Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski has slammed an "unethical" nurse for allegedly tweeting negative comments about her as she recovered in hospital following surgery.

While the actress didn’t reveal the details of the alleged tweet, comments in her Twitter feed suggest she may have been criticised for what she said as she woke up from anaesthesia.

After Magda called out the “health professional” for being unprofessional, many of her fans took to Twitter to show their support for the actress and criticise the unnamed nurse.

“Wow! That is scary! These people are infiltrating the medical profession. I thought it must have been a troll account but looks like they really are a nurse,” one person wrote.

The 58-year-old said she was shocked to find the now-deleted message from the medical professional who claimed to have overseen her recovery.

“Magda how dare you be post op and still away with the pixies and simply refuse to make everyone laugh by doing Sharon and Lynne voices. So mean,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Absolute breech of professional conduct here!”

Following the overwhelming show of support from fans, Magda tweeted: 'Thanks. I have to say it was quite upsetting to find that in my feed. Made me feel very vulnerable and unsafe.'

In a follow-up post, she went on to say that despite being upset by the nurse’s tweet, she still 'bloody loves’ nurses and doctors, but was left upset on the particular occasion.

Magda’s recent comments come after it was revealed she wasn’t actually in the same room as Kim Kardashian, when they filmed the hilarious Uber Eats commercial.

Speaking during an interview on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, Magda said: “[Sharon] had to film her stuff a couple of days later. They were in the same room, just not at the same time.”