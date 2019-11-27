Magda has finally set the record straight about whether or not they were in fact in the same room at the time. Getty

“Sharon had a very busy schedule,” Madga said, referring to her character. “She had to film her stuff a couple of days later. They were in the same room, just not at the same time.”

The 58-year-old comedienne went on to say while she didn’t get to meet Kim in person, they did enjoy a “long chat” on the phone prior to the shoot.

Magda said one of the things she found the most interesting was the fact that Kim didn’t know what netball was, and instead thought she was referring to the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian West and Sharon Strzelecki – aka Magda Szubanski – teamed up for a hilarious Uber Eats campaign, which was released nationally over the weekend. Uber Eats/YouTube

“She was like, ‘What is this?’ But she was totally up for it, didn’t baulk at anything,” Madga added.

In the commercial, the two stars lounge around in netball uniforms discussing on pronunciation, nail length and their favourite Aussie dishes.

With the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially off-camera, it appears as though Sharon is speaking to Kim Day from the Kath & Kim series. However, moments later it's revealed to be Kim K.

Sharon says she will eat pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep her "carbed up," perhaps for their impending netball game. Kim decides she will be eating a "chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt."

After that, Kim and Sharon debate over the pronunciation of nice (or 'noice') and other rhyming words.

Later, Sharon discusses makeup and “pash rash” with the beauty mogul, who replies: "I have no idea what a pash rash is.”