Stacey explained to camera that Brooke's approval is "everything to me".

“My concern is that he’s not in it for the right reasons,” Brooke made plain in her interview to camera.

Michael, the smooth operator he is, told Brooke several times over a lunch of something green with prawns in it that he was “terrified” of her coming.

Michael’s party lifestyle was Brooke and Stacey’s biggest sticking point. Although given the build-up, Brooke’s input on their relationships turned out to be quite tame.

Even Michael's mum chipped in that him being more respectful to the women he's with is "a lesson he needs to learn."

“He’s a free spirit,” Julie told the camera. “That can be quite daunting for a girl.”

Despite the fear of Brooke’s interrogation and nerves at meeting Julie for the first time, the couple admitted they were falling for each other.

“I’m getting the feeling things are going really well for you both,” said Julie.

“Without partying he is so smart, so intelligent, so passionate about his job, work and the future,” said Stacey, making clear the deal breaker is still there.

“I’m genuinely taken aback that Michael has found someone who can answer him back and he respects it,” said Julie.

And so we left our couple in a happy place, but will it last?

