Meeting in a picturesque sunny spot with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background, Vanessa poured her heart out.

“The big one is, he’s been sleeping on the couch a lot,” explained Vanessa, detailing that Chris said he has paperwork to do and then will come to bed, but never did.

“I think Chris has no idea how to be present in our relationship, he walks out the door every day and doesn’t give me a kiss. He wakes up every morning, doesn’t give me a kiss.

“I’ve pulled back because I’m over asking for affection, it’s become degrading to who I am. It’s destroying who I am.”

“I’ve worked hard to be comfortable with who I am and this one human is making me feel so unworthy, so unattractive,” she told Hayley, who listened intently.

“I feel sorry for her,” Hayley, 32, told the camera. “I get where she’s coming from.”

Hayley then shared her own relationship woes.

The finance broker described how she had organised a date night for her and ‘husband’ David and they had gone to the cinema. On their return home, David had ‘popped out for food’ but came back with a slab of beers.

“How are you supposed to establish affection or anything further than a friendship if you’re not having banter in bed? Cuddles?” Hayley asked Vanessa.

“Oh my god, I’ve literally had this conversation!” replied Vanessa. “Are they dead inside? I don’t understand?”

“Honest opinion,” Hayley said to camera. “Maybe the boys aren’t into us. Based on what Vanessa is saying and what I have said to Vanessa, it feels like they’re looking away from us.”

We think she might be onto something.