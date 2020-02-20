It's crazy to think any of the stars on Married At First Sight would be on the show for fame and Instagram followers.
But alas, there are actually people out there who believe Michael Goonan and Stacey Hampton are faking their 'marriage' for freebies and followers.
On the hilarious MAFS Funny Instagram page, an image from a recent episode was altered to change the message on Michael's 'sorry' cake to Stacey - his wife who he 'belittled' and spoke poorly of after coming home drunk from a night out.
'Sorry I f--ked up again but pls don't end this before we get our blue ticks on Insta babe X.'
One fan commented, '...& free veneers,' while another joked, 'so true.'
Fans will notice the 'blue tick' found alongside the names of 'public figures' on social media platforms.
Yes. In just a few weeks time, Stacey and Michael will no doubt get the tick of approval from the social media gods.
MAFS Funny's post.
Instagram
MAFS Funny captioned the mock-up post, 'At least he's being honest,' which was 'liked' by MAFS co-star Tash Herz!
Stacey herself found the post funny, commenting 'Omg haha,' which was then liked by more than 40 people.
It's safe to say these two go their separate ways after the experiment.
Michael hooked up with Hayley, while Stacey has left trails of hints across Instagram, signalling that her and the hubby are no more.