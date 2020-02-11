His new wife may not be happy to hear that he prefers women in their 20s. Channel 9

However it’s his admission around his preference of younger women that may upset his new MAFS bride, Mishel Meshes.



On the show, Steve insisted that he prefers women in their 20s, because he’s young at heart.

The UK born silver fox recently revealed to New Idea that appearing on the reality-TV show is better than dating app, Tinder.



“I'm 49, but give me mid-twenties, give me late-twenties, that's what I am!” he revealed.

He also revealed that he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I love Married at First Sight – I think the concept is great,” the barbershop owner admits.

“I came into it with my heart and my eyes wide open to fall in love with somebody, I swear to God I did. I cannot stress that enough and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face.”

“I’m a bit of a larrikin and stuff like that and have a laugh and a joke but don’t misunderstand from that the fact I’m a sensitive guy inside as well,” he says.

“Australia is going to see me. They’re not going to see any sugar-coated individual. They’ll just see Steve. This is a fact. I cannot stress that enough.”