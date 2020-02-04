Married At First Sight star Poppy Jennings has caused a stir after appearing on last night’s show. Channel 9

Despite her panic, the 38-year-old exchanged vows with Luke – who is a father of two himself, to two teenage girls.



"I think there is a spark there," the FIFO worker quipped after the ceremony, which seemed to go off without a hitch.



But it wasn't long after the rings were on that Poppy began to feel "overwhelmed" again, and threatened to quit the show, leaving poor Luke confused.



"Initially, I was okay... He's really nice, a nice genuine person. We clicked," she shared, fighting back tears.

"But I'm not over the fact that I left my kids to do this."



"I feel guilty... I don't know if I can do it."



Poppy's best friends were able to get her to commit to staying giving Luke a go.



However fans of the show have since taken to social media to slam the reality-TV star.



One person said: “Poppy is seriously insensitive and selfish towards Luke' while another shared a meme of Disney villain Ursula and added: 'Poppy seems cold”.

Another added: “New drinking game Have a drink every time poppy mentions she has kids. You'll be blind in 2.5 minutes”.



Someone else chimed in: “Anyone who was stupid enough to play the '"take a swig every time Poppy mentions her kids" is now comatose”.



Other fans expressed their anger towards Poppy for playing games with Luke.

“Half of me is annoyed that I fell for being manipulated into liking Poppy for the first 30 minutes of the show and the other half is ecstatic because now I get to give her s**t for the next six weeks,” a fan tweeted.



Another added: 'Poppy I had such high hopes!'

One things for sure: we cannot wait for tonight’s episode.