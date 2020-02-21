Married At First Sight star Natasha Spencer has confessed that she once dated Love Island alum, Eden Dally. New Idea

"He really has been a bit of a support through this whole process. We're mates. I just really wish him and Cyrell the best," Natasha concluded.

The financial analyst sparked rumours she was dating Eden after she was photographed talking to him on the phone, outside an apartment she shares with on-screen “husband” Mikey Pembroke on October 6.

Eden recently welcomed a baby boy with partner and former MAFS star Cyrell Paule. New Idea

Meanwhile, the brunette has been making headlines after her epic fight with husband Mikey on Wednesday's show.

Natasha sparked controversy this week after she sex-shamed her husband Mikey in front of other experimenters. Channel 9

Natasha Spencer. New Idea

The insensitive comment about their sex life led to Mikey leaving the dinner party.