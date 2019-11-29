Nasser has appealed to the producers of the Big Brother reboot to allow him to be part of the 2020 contestant line-up. Instagram

He added: "The house won’t be the same... 2020 is looking ok tag friends and spread the love.”

In the video, Nasser said: “Australia, I can honestly announce to you today that I have forwarded my interest to appear on Big Brother 2020.

"Hopefully, this will happen because - you know me - I'm all about reality TV.

"So fingers crossed. Big Brother house, look out. There'll be law and order if I get there,” he concluded.

Channel Seven revealed that the iconic reality TV show was making a comeback at its 2020 upfronts last month, and it promised it will return with a fresh set of rules.

Fans took to Instagram to wish Nasser good luck and appeal to producers to make it happen.

"If you make big brother it will be one of the best tv shows of the year, so you better not hold back and go all out," one person wrote.

"Woohoo!! I hope you are going to be accepted! That I would definitely watch!!" another person stated.

A third person added: “This needs to happen! Give the people what they want."