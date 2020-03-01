Mishel says her drink was spiked during filming of Married At First Sight. Channel 9

“I had the drink, and all of a sudden I could see the phone ringing. I could see myself trying to answer, trying to do something, but I can’t. And that’s all I can remember. I don’t remember anything after that drink.”



Co-star Natasha Spencer found Mishel in the street in a state.



“She was sitting on the stairs outside of our apartment building near the bar she was at,” Natasha said.



“She couldn’t stand up, she was acting super strange, she could barely move. She was all floppy. I thought something was wrong, but I thought maybe she had taken something. I didn’t understand it was a drink spiking.”



The situation escalated when Mishel got into an elevator and she lost all control of her bodily functions.

The mother-of-two told The Sunday Telegraph that tranquillisers and benzodiazepines were found in her system.

The next day Mishel was told to use Endemol Shine’s GP instead of her preferred doctor.



“Once the test results came back the doctor rang me and said, “Look, you did test positive for opiates,” she said.



“I said, ‘Can you test this further, because I am actually allergic to morphine’. He said, “Look, it is probably a wig-out, there is no point in doing anything’.”

Mishel’s “husband” Steve Burley then attempted to obtain CCTV footage from the bar but claims his efforts were blocked by the show.

“Steve really wanted to go to the bar … he was stopped blankly (and told), ‘You are not to go ask for that’.”

Mishel concluded the interview by saying she was livid with Endemol Shine and Channel 9.

“There is a duty of care,” she concluded. “I actually could have ended up murdered. What if I did get raped?



“I’ve been violated by ingesting something that I did not want to take.”