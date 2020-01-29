Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has opened up about her bitter split with “TV husband” Dan Webb, saying the ordeal left her “heartbroken”. Instagram

Jessika admitted at the time of the ordeal she was “drinking one to two bottles of wine a day” and “taking Xanax every night to sleep and numb the pain”.

She explained how she needed to "numb" the pain because she was in a dark place, which left her feeling "heartbroken and mentally beaten down".

While Jessika said the experience left her emotionally wounded at the time, she now thanks Dan for helping her become a much “stronger” person.

Speaking candidly to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, the 28-year-old said she felt betrayed by Dan, after he ended their relationship and started dating her brother’s ex Vanessa Sierra. Nine Network

But despite crediting her former TV husband for helping her become happier and healthier, the blonde beauty added that she also pities him at the same time.

Jess’ candid confession comes after it was recently revealed she was hospitalised after being involved in a terrifying car crash.

Jessika admitted at the time of the ordeal she was “drinking one to two bottles of wine a day” and “taking Xanax every night to sleep and numb the pain”. Instagram

In early January, Jess told her Instagram followers that an elderly man abruptly pulled out in front of her, prompting their vehicles to collide on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

While Jessika's car was left with huge dents and scratches across its entire right side, she assured fans both she and the elderly man were okay following the collision.