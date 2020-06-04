"Haven’t opened up to anyone in a long time, I’m scared but I’m happy." Instagram

Stacey's fans and followers sent messages of congratulations via the comments, with many comparing him to her MAFS ex Michael.

"He seems to be so much better than Michael," one joked adding, "You deserve to be happy! You’re the only reason I watched MAFS till the end. You’re amazing."

Another wrote, "Good. You got a bad deal on MAFS. Good for you."

When one person commented that she has a specific "type" when it comes to guys though, Stacey hit back replying "You should take your judgment and negativity and put it somewhere where no one can see it because it’s embarrassing."

Stacey with her MAFS ex Michael. Nine

Mick, whose profile was on private, has since gone public and shared his own loving tribute to Stacey along with a photo of the couple in Sydney.

"Straight out, when I watched MAFS I was like wow 10/10 and then I saw who you got matched with who would prefer to get on the p*** than spend quality time with a diamond," he said, taking a not-so-subtle swipe at Michael.

Stacey's new man also revealed that they met at the casino a few months before COVID-19 restrictions came into place adding that she is the first person he's connected with in a long time.

Mick was taken with Stacey when he saw her on MAFS. Instagram

Mick also addressed the social media trolls saying, "I'll be honest there has been a lot of people trying to tear us apart not naming names, but unfortunately for all the haters, media, exes. Your failing its entertainment you can't judge a human without knowing them personally. But please continue my name is on Google now."



"It's going to be a bumpy road but I do also have HiLux so we both can drive over them," he joked.

Mick went on to say that Stacey "goes above and beyond" for him and that she's reignited "that motivation and feeling inside of me that I lost from bad experiences in my past."

"From smiling to eating regularly and being happy and making that thing inside my chest beat funny. 'To my friends shut up not cheesing.'"

"At the end of the end of the day there always going to be haters so if you feel like you need to abuse a female you should seek help, so please direct all message to me and I can assist you," he finished.

The couple are staying in contact via FaceTime. Instagram

Stacey's MAFS co-star Aleks Markovic gave Mick her blessing in the comments of his post writing: "Look after my girl, all the very best to you both."

Mick even replied to Aleks, and in doing so revealed an interesting quirk of his new girlfriend's

"Cutting my grass?" he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "She knows she's very well looked after minus spraying deodorant in my shoes."