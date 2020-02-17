MAFS’ Stacey left heartbroken: “I Had To Kick Michael Out”
Michael, you silly man!
Married at First Sight’s most surprisingly happy couple started off intimacy week just that: happy, but by the end of Monday’s episode it was a different story.
“We’re cruising,” Michael boldly claimed. ”So let’s see if we can be stuck in the middle of a desert island without water for ten days because that’s about the only thing that you could put in front of us next that would have a chance of making us fail. “Everything they’ve given us we’re just tearing it up,” Michael proclaimed.
Michael had set Stacey a challenge that saw her go out in public makeup free and sporting a hairstyle Michael had himself created.
Nine
“Bring down the walls. Let’s do something that makes you uncomfortable,” Michael had said.
“If you can be vulnerable with someone, it’s the key the being intimate with someone,” and it seemed to have worked, with the pair hand in hand, giggling and loved up.
Nine
However, the next morning, we found a very sombre Stacey alone in their apartment.
“So last night, Michael went out,” she explained to camera.
“He comes home and he's drunk. He's being obnoxious, he's being rude. He's being disrespectful towards me.
“He said he was quite happy to leave last night and never speak to me again. So I kicked him out.
“I have been through this before. On the honeymoon, same sort of thing happened. That, that is it. He is done, in my eyes.”
What can Michael rustle up by way of apology to turn this one around, we wonder. May we suggest drinking water instead of wine?