Michael had set Stacey a challenge that saw her go out in public makeup free and sporting a hairstyle Michael had himself created. Nine

Michael had set Stacey a challenge that saw her go out in public makeup-free and sporting a hairstyle Michael had himself created.

“Bring down the walls. Let’s do something that makes you uncomfortable,” Michael had said.

“If you can be vulnerable with someone, it’s the key the being intimate with someone,” and it seemed to have worked, with the pair hand in hand, giggling and loved up.

“Bring down the walls. Let’s do something that makes you uncomfortable,” Michael said before removing Stacey's makeup. Nine

However, the next morning, we found a very sombre Stacey alone in their apartment.

“So last night, Michael went out,” she explained to camera.

“He comes home and he's drunk. He's being obnoxious, he's being rude. He's being disrespectful towards me.

“He said he was quite happy to leave last night and never speak to me again. So I kicked him out.

“I have been through this before. On the honeymoon, same sort of thing happened. That, that is it. He is done, in my eyes.”

What can Michael rustle up by way of apology to turn this one around, we wonder. May we suggest drinking water instead of wine?