'Drew and KC. Hmm. They’re cute,’ Stacey told the camera. Nine

'Drew and KC. Hmm. They’re cute,’ Stacey told the camera.

‘I don’t know about ‘hot.’ I was just, like, uh?’ she said, convincing precisely no-one.

Then show producers asked Michael for his thoughts on the newcomer, 'Is KC good looking? Yeah, sure, she’s good looking.

‘Never the less, Stacey has spoken, so I’ll be on my best behaviour, obviously.

'KC came over and sort of sat between me and Stacey. Hey, big move, girl.

Stacey didn’t really welcome KC that well… she was welcomed kind of like a fart in a spacesuit,’ he said.

'Stacey didn’t really welcome KC that well… she was welcomed kind of like a fart in a space suit,’ said Michael. Nine

Then we cut to Stacey and KC talking on the couch.

'You don’t seem happy,’ KC remarked to Stacey.

'I’m happy,’ was Stacey’s curt response.

Then the experts offered their thoughts.

'Stacey might be worried,’ said John.

Then Mel added, 'Michael has strayed once.’

Not ones to miss an opportunity for drama, producers asked KC how she felt.

'Stacey’s energy was really cold. I haven’t done anything,’ she told them.