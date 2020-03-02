Sebastian's display came after he and Lizzie had shared a very romantic first dance.
"It definitely feels different this time round," said Lizzie as they took the floor.
"But it's a good kind of different.
"He is able to take the lead, so even with dancing, he wanted to make sure that I was comfortable. That was really, really appealing. thinking about me."
"I definitely felt a spark between us. It's literally been like a fantasy," said Sebastian.
Then, as the romance was building, Seb said in a voiceover, "I am pretty out there, I’m a pretty eccentric person.
"I think she might appreciate quirkiness and I want to show her a little bit of the real Seb."
And with that he flew into his dance routine, which Lizzie, looking on, seemed delighted with.
"I'm thoroughly impressed. Wow!" she said.