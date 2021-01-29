Martha has spilled on the upcoming MAFS reunion. Channel Nine

After the hosts questioned whether or not one of the stars had thrown a glass of wine over another celeb, Martha was in no rush to deny it, coyly stating, "there might have been a wine pour".

Though, the 32-year-old confessed that, despite what may have gone down in the past, she is past her own wine throwing days.

"I don't do that anymore," she said.

The star even admitted she doesn't have a drop of alcohol during this reunion, saying that she's "learnt (her) lesson".

"Don't drink on reality TV," she said, "hot tip".

But the same cannot be said for the other celebs, who have reportedly downed their fair share of liquid courage before unleashing absolute mayhem at the dinner table.

Martha and Michael met on MAFS and are still going strong. Instagram

In fact, things got so crazy that a source told New Idea that participants were "fearing for their safety".

What really made the stars duck for cover was reportedly a nasty fight between Jessika Power and "Cylcone Cyrell".

“This wasn’t your standard cat fight, it was uncomfortable … I thought blood would be shed,” one participant told New Idea.

"However, we’re assured security definitely were on the premises, they are just trained to be discreet and remain hidden from view."

The same source also had their own secrets to spill about Martha herself.

"Cyclone Cyrell" is back with a vengeance. Channel Nine

Apparently, the 32-year-old's 'sober trick' worked wonders this time around, as the former pot-stirrer, along with her partner and former MAFS contest Michael Brunelli, reportedly kept it civil around the table.

“Forget wine throwing, they were putting on a very civil act, trying to convince everyone how much better they were ... Martha certainly is aspiring for bigger and better things.”

But it seems like the lovebirds are in the minority when it comes to civility, as wine and insults are set to be flung left right and centre on Sunday night.