The couple called it quits earlier this month. Nine

Now, after a two-week hiatus Pat has re-joined the platform with his typical quirky sense of humour.

Sharing a photo of himself at a recent event with ski poles in hand he joked: “Hi, I’m Patrick. I’m 28 years old and I just arrived at the wrong Olympics.”

The reality star has removed all traces of his relationship with Belinda from his account and has begun following just a handful of accounts again which included just three of his former MAFS co-stars: Liam Cooper, Jake Edwards and Brett Helling.

Rumours of Pat and Belinda’s break up first started after a noticeable absence from one another’s social media pages.

It’s been just over a month since the couple last appeared together on Patrick’s Instagram, with a photo of the two walking through a park together and the caption: "I guess reality TV can work”.

Meanwhile, Belinda hadn't featured Patrick on her social media since late May.

Prior to this the personal trainer revealed he and Belinda had been separated due to COVID.

“Bel is currently in quarantine, so I can't see her for a while. But here's a short cute video of our time on MAFS,” he wrote, alongside a compilation clip.

