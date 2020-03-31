Stacey, Stacey, Stacey Nine

Speaking of the night, Mikey said: "Michael was in a different hotel room, so, me, Ivan, Aleks and Stacey all got on the beers together. One thing led to another, another 20 beers went down, and me and Stacey, we had a one night stand."

It was Natasha who decided to announce the scandal to the group during the final dinner party.

"I’d like to make a quick toast," Natasha said.

"I’d just like to say how nice it is to have everyone back together, new faces I don’t know and old faces I’ve seen 100,000 times.

"I’d like to toast Stacey and Michael for having the fakest relationship in reality TV history, and I’d like to toast Stacey for f--king my husband on our one month anniversary. Cheers to you, babe."



Stacey, who likes to remind everyone that she is a lawyer, called for evidence with Josh telling her Mikey is the main evidence that is needed.

He also produced text messages from the morning after and Aleks and Ivan said she also dropped off his clothes.

Then Natasha said: "Is it because you’re a lawyer that you needed evidence? So when I told you Mikey lasted 20 seconds [in bed] you had to go and find out for yourself?"