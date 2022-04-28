Melissa and Bryce welcomed their twins in October last year. Instagram

Melissa and her fiancé Bryce Ruthven welcomed Levi and Tate on October 16, after the twins arrived 10 weeks early.

When announcing their birth, the besotted couple exclusively shared with New Idea all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

“We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning,” Bryce said.

“Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible.”

The couple have come a long way since their MAFS days. Instagram

In the months since becoming new parents, Melissa and Bryce often take to Instagram to share candid insights into their journey, including all the highs and lows.

Earlier this year in January, Melissa shared a detailed post about feeling “like an absolute champion” and “a total failure.”

“The sleepless nights turn into sleepless days. You become forgetful, distant… and wonder to yourself, ‘when will this get easier?’,” she wrote alongside a snap of her bottle-feeding the boys.

“Home cooked meals are minimal or non existent. Takeaway becomes the only option as you stare down the barrel of another sleepless night ahead.”

Melissa has been candid throughout her motherhood journey so far. Instagram

She went on to share some of the guilt she feels when her boys are in pain, and how her tears match theirs when the colic sets in.

“And feeling so unbelievably guilty as you begin to unintentionally pay less attention to their sibling or your partner,” she wrote.

“But even through all of this - you manage to find something within yourself to power through each day. You find the strength when you look into your baby’s eyes.

“That beautiful little smile (even if it is wind). Those fleeting moments of koala cuddles. You remember that you have never loved anything quite like your baby.”