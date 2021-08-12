"Halfway on our journey to parenthood!" Instagram

Bryce also included the hashtag "#20weekspregnant" in the post, and teased another exciting update on their twins with "#gendersrevealedsoon".

The couple are expecting the arrival of their twins at the end of this year, and first found out they were going to be parents during a trip to Darwin back in May.

They shared that memory with fans when they took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of them holding the pregnancy test results.

"07.05.2021 📍 Darwin, NT," Bryce simply captioned the post.

Bryce and Melissa are set to welcome twins later this year. Instagram

Bryce and Melissa exclusively broke the news of their pregnancy and engagement to New Idea, where they admitted it all happened "very fast".

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” Melissa said.

The pair got engaged after Bryce surprised Melissa with a helicopter tour across Melbourne, and popped the question with a stunning black diamond ring.

The pair announced their engagement along with the news of their pregnancy. Instagram

Their infamous romance all started when they walked down the aisle as strangers on Married At First Sight, and are now gearing up to walk down the aisle once again - this time for real.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle,” Melissa said.

The pair said they’re planning a “low-key” wedding – nothing like their TV nuptials. And while Melissa has big plans for the day, their focus is now on their family.

