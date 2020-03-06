Lizzie has changed - and is ready for the future MAFS

When her experience on the reality TV experiment ended, the emotional rollercoaster made her want to focus on herself in a healing and holistic way.

“When I left the show I wanted to take care of myself, mind, body and soul,” she shares. “I’m a lot softer looking at the moment.”

With things more on track now, Lizzie opens up about her health journey and how it’s always been a complicated one. After being misdiagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia she spent years taking the wrong antipsychotic medication which, as a result affected her weight and metabolism.

Lizzie is in the middle of new drama

“Yes, it does [affect your weight]. That’s the thing, there were times when I was on that stuff where my weight dropped completely and there were times where my weight went up so being on that medication people don’t realise that within a month you can gain like 20 kilos. They have no idea.”

Feeling much happier this year and this time around on the show, Lizzie teases some drama that lies ahead for her.

“Oh keep your eye on that, watch what I do. I might...the demon side might come out. I think I might have gone a little too far.”

