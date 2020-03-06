WATCH: MAFS' Lizzie spotted getting house keys with Seb but denies it
As down to earth as ever, Lizzie, 28, understands why people are so curious about her appearance but few know the truth.
“People are obviously looking and going, “Oh she’s changed herself” for whatever reason but if you look at my instagram I’m constantly changing. I just match my appearance to my personality,” she explains. “Last year [on the show], I couldn’t read the situation, I wasn’t aware of what was going on until it aired with the rest of Australia. I knew things were going on, the situation wasn’t right but I couldn’t understand it, it was all this craziness. So my appearance got louder with the makeup and the jewellery because I couldn’t process what I was feeling so I was a mixed bag of emotions. I applied that to what I was wearing.”
Lizzie has changed - and is ready for the future
MAFS
When her experience on the reality TV experiment ended, the emotional rollercoaster made her want to focus on herself in a healing and holistic way.
“When I left the show I wanted to take care of myself, mind, body and soul,” she shares. “I’m a lot softer looking at the moment.”
With things more on track now, Lizzie opens up about her health journey and how it’s always been a complicated one. After being misdiagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia she spent years taking the wrong antipsychotic medication which, as a result affected her weight and metabolism.
Lizzie is in the middle of new drama
“Yes, it does [affect your weight]. That’s the thing, there were times when I was on that stuff where my weight dropped completely and there were times where my weight went up so being on that medication people don’t realise that within a month you can gain like 20 kilos. They have no idea.”
Feeling much happier this year and this time around on the show, Lizzie teases some drama that lies ahead for her.
“Oh keep your eye on that, watch what I do. I might...the demon side might come out. I think I might have gone a little too far.”
For more from Lizzie and Married at First Sight gossip, listen to Real Talk with Holly and Ali!