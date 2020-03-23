Who could forget Sam Ball from 2019 MAFS? Supplied

“All she talks about is Sam,” an insider tells New Idea. “Everything always relates back to him and their relationship – it’s clear that she’s not over him!”

A source close to Lizzie also claims that the retail assistant only went on the show to make Sam realise that he had made a huge mistake.

“Lizzie wants to show Sam what he’s missing,” the friend explains. “She feels they never gave things a proper chance and was always wondering about what could have been outside

the pressure-cooker environment of the experiment.”

Is she running back to her ex? Supplied

According to the source, Lizzie’s dramatic transformation, was another attempt to grab the attention of her former husband after he publicly criticised her weight and looks before cheating on her with bride Ines Basic.

Sam was slammed for fat-shaming Lizzie at their wedding. Nine

“Sam hurt her ego massively and she never got over it,” her friend admits. “She’s been desperate for his validation ever since, so she’s been working her butt off all year to transform into the bride he wanted all along. Now she’s completely changed her look to resemble Ines – she’s dropped a tonne of weight, dyed her hair dark and is wearing barely any makeup – surely that’s no coincidence?”

And it seems to have worked, with Sam showing pics of the ‘new Lizzie’ to his mates and gushing about how good she’s looking these days.

However, friends close to Lizzie fear that Sam may suck her back in with his charming ways.

“Sam has some sort of pull over her and she just can’t let him go or move on,” a friend explains.

“I’m worried he’s going to use her to become relevant again.”

