The couple are celebrating their first anniversary together.

"One hour before this very moment - I was standing at the altar, my hands were sweaty, my knees shaking, I felt like I was standing there for hours. I had to whisper into my microphone (to my producer) to ask if I could go to the toilet to do a cheeky spew ( SO NERVOUS)!

"After a brief trip to the toilet we were back on and it was all systems go. I turned around and saw you for the first time and my life has not been the same since… I will never forget that moment. Walking down the aisle toward me, was the most beautiful woman… You smiled, reached for my hand and introduced yourself and we ALL fell in love with you."

The besotted MAFS groom went on to say that despite the day being an "absolute blur" and "nerve-wracking, eye-opening, utterly-exhausting", he was so excited, "energised" and felt as though he had won the jackpot.

"It was while we were having our awkward wedding photo shoot, with a random horse, that we had our first brief moment to get to know each other… I quickly started to see how generous and warm and intelligent and funny and stupidly gorgeous you were… Finally my nerves (& guts) started to settle."

He continued to write about how Kerry has "surprised" him every day since that day, and thanked her for the last 12 months.

The former bride herself also took to her Instagram to ring in their anniversary, where she shared a few snaps from their fake wedding and said:

"One year to the day since I took the biggest gamble of my life. I went in search of an adventure and instead found everything I was ever looking for…"

She added: "We made vows that day to look after each other, to be team mates and we’ve never looked back. Only you and I will ever know how deep those promises have run and how much we’ve been through together.

"Back then, I had no idea what the future would hold and now I can’t see one without you in it."

Since MAFS, Kerry and Johnny have moved in together and are stronger than ever. Instagram

The couple have achieved a lot together in the past year, where they've taken the next big step in their relationship and moved into their very own home together.

"HOME SWEET HOME," Kerry wrote in the caption of a video she shared to Instagram.

"It’s been a big weekend moving into our new place! Never too busy to have a bit of fun with it though…

"Here’s cheers to our next chapter @johnnybalbuziente," she penned.

