Moments before the teddy scandal, the couple had been all over each other.

KC put a leggy display on for Drew.

“No,” was Drew’s answer,

“So why did you pack him? What do you do with him? Just have him next to your bed?”

“No, he’s new, he just came for the trip.”

“Then why'd you pack him? Who gave him to you?”

“My housemate gave him to me.”

“I don’t know if that’s cute or not,” said KC, although it was very obvious exactly what she thought.

"Drew brought a little toy. It's a bit weird," KC told the camera.

"Yeah, he's awesome, look at him," Drew said, apparently trying to pull KC into his Rick and Morty fandom.

Then came the bombshell from Drew.

“She sprayed her perfume all over it so I don’t forget her smell,” Drew quipped.

But when KC’s face paled her was quick to correct himself, “That was a joke!” he said.

But KC, who seemed to confirm that it is, in fact, a sense of humour she’s lacking, wasn’t impressed. “Maybe it’s just a bit of banter between him and his roommate, who’s a girl. But then I was like, ‘why are you bringing a teddy on your honeymoon from another girl?

“That’s kind of some red flags for me,” she told the camera.

The red flags were clearly bothering KC again later on. As the two enjoyed some cheap cheese and crackers on their date, which showcased KC’s bizarre cheese-to-cracker ratio, she brought up Drew’s housemate again.

“Can you like, tell me about your housemate? Like, you know, there was a toy in your suitcase,” she asked Drew.

Drew then painted a picture of a perfectly average housemate relationship. Buying groceries together yet having their own lives, etc.

“Would you go and hang out with, like, your housemate, without me?” probed KC.

“Yeah, I live with my housemate and if you didn’t live with me we would be hanging out,” explained a confused Drew.

“Yeah, but at home,” KC butted in. “Would you go to dinner with her without me?”

“Obviously not a date dinner,” said Drew, brow still furrowed.

“I would HOPE not a date dinner,” said KC.

“I would feel like that shouldn’t be an issue, it’s never been an issue with me before in a relationship so…” said Drew.

Good luck Drew, looks like you’ve got a live one here.

A close up of the offending item.