Married at First Sight’s sweethearts Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have rubbished rumours that their marriage is fake or staged for publicity.

Speaking to New Idea at the launch of Burwood’s first luxury accommodation, Marsden Hotel, the newlyweds denied the claims.

“It’s false, just nasty rumours coming from someone in particular,” Jules said. “Why would we get married just for publicity? It’s so ridiculous.”

It comes after former MAFS star Nasser Sultan, who appeared in the 2018 season of the Channel Nine show, claimed Cam and Jules weren’t legally married and were due to break up soon.