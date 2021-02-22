Married at First Sight bride Jessika Power (pictured) has become a name synonymous with the show. Nine

“Jess is actually my housemate – we currently live together on the Gold Coast,” he dishes.

“When I needed a place to stay, it just came up that she was able to take me in. I’m quite close to her brother, Rhyce, so it kind of just happened from there,” he explains.

Despite Jessika’s polarising personality, Cam says he has enjoyed living with her as she’s proved to be a great support.

Jess has been linked to incoming MAFS participant Cameron Dunne (pictured). Instagram

“It’s been really nice living with her because she and Rhyce have been through the whole process of MAFS before – they’ve got first-hand experience that not too many people do,” he says.

“It’s been really nice having someone to talk to – people who have lived and breathed it and had to put up with the dirty side of it,” adds Cam, who maintains Jess has become something of an “expert."

Jess recently opened up about her fractured relationships with her reunion with former MAFS co-stars Martha Kalifatidis and Cyrell Paule.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jessika admitted that, while she and Martha "had a great friendship on the show", things were a little shaky after the cameras stopped rolling.

Jess (centre) recently opened up about her frosty relationship with former co-stars Martha and Cyrell. Nine

"Martha and I, we had a great friendship when I was on the show. Essentially Martha was my rock throughout that whole experience, and very much after the show ended she was still there for me a lot," the 28-year-old revealed.

She went on to say that things got "more complicated when the media comes into it".

"Martha and I have thrown nasty words around about each other, and I guess I was apprehensive to see her, but I was also excited too," Jess explained.

During the recent MAFS reunion Jess seemingly made amends with Martha, unlike "Cyclone Cyrell" Paule, who ended up throwing a glass of wine in the blonde bombshell’s face.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!