“I'm pretty sure Potts Point is the most disgusting place in Australia,” she said as she walked around the neighbourhood.

She continued: “The hotel looks like it's a third world country condition, I'm not kidding. It's so bad, I am scared how I'm going to fall asleep tonight.”

Ines said things began to improve when she was moved into a better room.

“Things are improving, I did get moved rooms as I have a fear of the number 13, and the last room had that number in it.”

The rant comes after Ines opened up to New Idea about being happily single 10 months after appearing on the show.

“I still want children. But I don’t really care for marriages, they are expensive and way too extra for me. I’ve never been one of those girls to just have a relationship for the sake of one. I don’t even date much,” Ines tells New Idea.

“I just don’t waste my time. And guys give me headaches! I don’t need a headache; I’ve had the worst headache all year!” Ines endured the wrath of Australia after she betrayed ‘husband’ Bronson Norrish by hooking up with fellow castmate Sam Ball.

