The grooms have the hots for Alessandra! Nine

“He always expected to be matched with someone more on his level in terms of status, career and wealth – and the person closest to his level is Alessandra,” New Idea’s on-set spy tells.

“Joanne is a single mum trying to support three kids off a hairdresser’s wage, that shops at Kmart, and he’s a multimillionaire – it was always going to be difficult,” continues the spy.

James is set to be matched with Joanne. Nine

Interestingly, the insider says it’s not just James, 44, who was starry-eyed for Alessandra!

The grooms were said to be “shocked” when they were told of former expert Dr Trisha Stratford’s replacement.

“They quickly googled her and were in awe when they realised how smoking hot she was.”

