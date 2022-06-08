Domenica shared her anxieties with her therapist, who told her that it was a trauma response following her fraught experience on MAFS.
“I fully had PTSD, my therapist fully says I’m going through PTSD, so it’s real,” Domenica assured podcast listeners.
There’s no denying her time on the show was full of drama and she clashed with Olivia, as well as other brides and grooms like Tamara Djordjevic and Jackson Lonie.
After a blow-up at the couple’s retreat, where Domenica slammed a glass down on the table, smashing it, Olivia shared nude photos from Domenica’s OnlyFans account with other cast members.
That move sparked a whole new scandal as Domenica, TV husband Jack Millar and fellow bride Ella demanded Olivia apologise, which she seemed unwilling to do at the time.
Though Olivia has since claimed to have apologised to Domenica, the makeup artist told WHO a very different story in March.
“What she calls an apology – do you think I’m going to believe anything she says? Done, gone, there is no way I would believe anything that comes out of her mouth,” Domenica said.
“She can say she ‘apologised to Dom’ as much as she wants. I think she is very cunning, okay, and it’s actually quite frightening how cunning she can be.”
Olivia has also weighed in on the scandal since leaving MAFS, saying in a recent Instagram Story that she wishes nothing but the best for Domenica and Ella as they launch their podcast.
But fans remain unconvinced, attacking the former teaching student and branding her a “hypocrite” when she launched her own OnlyFans account in May.
If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.
This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.