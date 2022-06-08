Domenica and Ella just released the first episode of their podcast. Instagram

Domenica shared her anxieties with her therapist, who told her that it was a trauma response following her fraught experience on MAFS.

“I fully had PTSD, my therapist fully says I’m going through PTSD, so it’s real,” Domenica assured podcast listeners.

There’s no denying her time on the show was full of drama and she clashed with Olivia, as well as other brides and grooms like Tamara Djordjevic and Jackson Lonie.

After a blow-up at the couple’s retreat, where Domenica slammed a glass down on the table, smashing it, Olivia shared nude photos from Domenica’s OnlyFans account with other cast members.

Jackson stood by Olivia amid the scandal. Nine

That move sparked a whole new scandal as Domenica, TV husband Jack Millar and fellow bride Ella demanded Olivia apologise, which she seemed unwilling to do at the time.

Though Olivia has since claimed to have apologised to Domenica, the makeup artist told WHO a very different story in March.

“What she calls an apology – do you think I’m going to believe anything she says? Done, gone, there is no way I would believe anything that comes out of her mouth,” Domenica said.

“She can say she ‘apologised to Dom’ as much as she wants. I think she is very cunning, okay, and it’s actually quite frightening how cunning she can be.”

Domenica and Olivia have continued to feud since the show aired. Nine