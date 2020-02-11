Demi's iconic VF cover recreated. New Idea

Eden cradles his two loves. New Idea

Last year, the couple infamously and momentarily called it quits.

Cyrell told fans she was ready to raise her child solo.

Now she tells New Idea why she and Eden truly got back together.

"We're focussing on being a great couple together and being great parents to our baby."

"At the end of the day, most families want to be together and not separated."



Isn't she a star! New Idea

The couple can't wait to become parents. New Idea

She continued, "Because we didn't have such a bad breakup, co-parenting and working it out together wasn't something I was stressing about."

"The breakup was very simple."

"It was about certain changes I'd like to see within Eden, and Eden wanted some changes with me."

The former TV star told us: "When we realised that was more important than us being apart, and trying to make things work, we just decided to do that for one another."

Cyrell and Eden stand united ahead of their child's arrival. New Idea

A kiss from daddy. New Idea

And the solution was simple.

"We just needed that time apart to miss each other and then get back together."

"A lot of people thought the breakup was so massive and that it was over so many things... it was actually quite catty!"

As for Eden, he sees things in a very similar light.

"In every relationship, people always break up and makeup. Cyrell and I have always been close and we didn't have a nasty break up. We just took a little break. And then we got back together. It wasn't nasty at all. We've always been friends."

Eden is exceptionally excited. New Idea

The proud parents and lovers are ready for this next adventure. New Idea

"We didn't really want to make it people's business... but it did become people's business."

"Any chance people get, I'll get bagged! Believe me..."

As for the haters, it doesn't bother Eden or Cyrell anymore.

The fitness model told NI: "I just laugh things off now... when I know the truth, that's all that matters. People can make up their own things and talk about us. I just accept it now and don't bite into it. I just get on with life."

"If it wasn't going to work out, it was never going to mean I wouldn't see the baby. We were just going to co-parent - there would have been days I'd have my baby, and days Cyrell would. And days we'd meet up and take the baby out. It wouldn't have been that different at all."