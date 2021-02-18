The all-new season of Married At First Sight is FINALLY hitting our screens next Monday and we can hardly wait for all that wine throwing. But, before we've even witnessed the newbies head down the aisle, drama has already been stirred.
Ahh, MAFS. You're the social experiment we just can't get enough of... but you're not without your flaws. From the low success rate when it comes to the arranged marriages, to the lack of diversity on our screens, you've certainly got some character development to work on.
But the latest bone the Aussie public has to pick with the reality show is whether or not it's actually that - real. With that much chaos on one screen, it seems like the reality show must be somewhat fabricated.
Yeah, as it turns out, not all the contestants are really seeing each other for the very first time.
It has come to light that two of the new MAFS contestants already knew each other before heading down the aisle.
Charity CEO and former footballer Jake Edwards, 32, and Perth musician Booka Nile, 31, apparently "have a long history" together and have even worked with each other on the singer's music project, Sonic Minds.
Jake is a 32-year-old charity CEO and former professional AFL player.
The pair got to know each other after Sonic Minds teamed up with Jake's sports-centred mental health charity, Outside the Locker Room, back in 2018.
In fact, Booka seems to have a lot of industry ties. In May last year, the singer appeared on an episode of Outside the Locker Room with recent I'm A Celeb star Robert 'Dipper' DiPerdomenico where Jake introduced the 31-year-old as a "longtime friend".
Booka is a 31-year-old musician from Perth.
While Jake and Booka are clearly very close, the controversial experts did not pair them together. Indeed, the charity CEO will be partnered with other Perthie, 27-year-old Rebecca Zemek, while musician Booka will be tying the knot with 31-year-old electrician Brett from Victoria.
The eighth season of Married At First Sight premieres on Monday 22nd February at 7.30pm on Channel Nine. And, if the explosive all-star reunion is anything to go by, we're in for an absolute firestorm of drama. Make sure to bring plenty of popcorn, but you will probably only need the edge of your seat.