The all-new season of Married At First Sight is FINALLY hitting our screens next Monday and we can hardly wait for all that wine throwing. But, before we've even witnessed the newbies head down the aisle, drama has already been stirred.

Ahh, MAFS. You're the social experiment we just can't get enough of... but you're not without your flaws. From the low success rate when it comes to the arranged marriages, to the lack of diversity on our screens, you've certainly got some character development to work on.

But the latest bone the Aussie public has to pick with the reality show is whether or not it's actually that - real. With that much chaos on one screen, it seems like the reality show must be somewhat fabricated.

Well, why the jury's still out on that one, new information has come to light about the so-called "blind marriages" between this season's brides and grooms.

Yeah, as it turns out, not all the contestants are really seeing each other for the very first time.