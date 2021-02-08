She's never been on a date. Channel Nine

MELISSA, 31, VIC, WORKPLACE TRAINER

She’s funny, beautiful and had a stable job for 13 years, but Melissa has never been on a date! She hopes to find lasting love.

He's newly single and ready to mingle. Channel Nine

JAMES, 44, VIC, BUSINESS OWNER

A divorced father-of-three, James has been single for a year. Aware that his love of luxury might attract the “wrong type”, the groom is willing to swap his wealthy lifestyle for the right woman.

He's a teddy bear. Channel Nine

CAMERON, 32, VIC, CRANE OPERATOR

Despite his tattoos and shaved head, Cameron wants to get one thing clear – he’s not a meathead! Single for two years, the friendly groom says he’s a “teddy bear” at heart and is looking to settle down.

She's got a lot of love to give. Channel Nine

BETH, 39, WA, RETAIL/STUDENT

Beth has always wanted kids, but with her 40th looming she worries she may not have enough time left. She says she has a lot of love to give

He's a country boy. Channel Nine

JAKE, 32, VIC, CHARITY CEO

Ex-professional AFL player and now charming CEO of a mental health charity, Jake is a traditional type who grew up in the country with small-town manners.

She's prioritising herself for once. Channel Nine

BOOKA, 31, WA, MUSICIAN

Booka splits her time by touring with a metal band and working in a hostel, helping people with mental health issues. Now she’s preparing to make herself a priority by finding love.

She's got no filter. Channel Nine

JOANNE, 39, VIC, BARBER

Honest, direct and with no filter, Joanne is a hot mum who loves her work and her three sons. But she wants more – to meet someone to share it all with.

He's ready for a wife. Channel Nine

RUSELL, 37, SA, DIESEL MECHANIC

Desperately hoping to start his own family, Rusell is really close to his nephews and is ready to find a wife who can play mum.

He's got some culinary tricks up his sleeve. Channel Nine

BRETT, 31, VIC, ELECTRICIAN

When it comes to love, Brett is looking for a naturally beautiful, funny, laid-back girl. Thanks to a chance meeting with Gordon Ramsay, he now has the culinary skills to impress his dates.

She's been career-oriented. Channel Nine

ALANA, 30, QLD, TEACHER

As a passionate teacher, Alana has dedicated herself to her students for years. But as her career thrives, the bride has lost out on finding a man to make her smile.

She wants authenticity. Channel Nine

SAMANTHA, 31, ACT, PROPERTY DEVELOPER

This divorced single mum is determined to make sure her next husband doesn’t just want her for her looks and money

He's a true larrikin. Channel Nine

JASON, 35, QLD, CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR

One of the boys and a true larrikin, Jason is your genuine life of the party. Still living the same bachelor lifestyle of his 20s, he is willing to give it all up for The One.

ONES TO WATCH

She's misunderstood. Channel Nine

MISUNDERSTOOD REBECCCA, 27, WA, BUSINESS MANAGER

When it comes to love, Bec is no stranger to the trials and tribulations. In 2019, she broke off a 10-year relationship and engagement after her romance grew sour.

“We had grown an unhealthy and unhappy relationship by the end of it all,” she tells.

Ahead of her big day, the bride-to-be says she’s looking for a man who has good banter and is someone she can chat with easily.

She's a sweetheart. Channel Nine

SWEETHEART BELINDA, 29, VIC, DOOR-TO-DOOR SALES

Open-minded, ambitious and a little wacky, Belinda thinks she isn’t good enough for most men, based on her looks!

“They don’t like my curly hair … guys tend to like tan skin and big boobs, which I’m not,” she admits.

Despite never being in a relationship before, the Victorian bride tells New Idea she won’t settle for just anyone.

“If your partner shares children with another woman. It means they will always have a tie to someone else,” she says of her deal-breakers.

She's loud. Channel Nine

LOUD COCO, 30, NSW, PILATES STUDIO OWNER

After introducing herself as being “just like a chocolate milkshake, only crunchy”, this bride is guaranteed to bring the laughs!

While she describes her time in the experiment as “intense”, the 30-year-old makes no apologies about her approach to the drama.

“I am happy with who I am! The public don’t really understand how trying the show is,” she tells.

He's outspoken. Channel Nine

OUTSPOKEN BRYCE, 31, ACT, RADIO ANNOUNCER

An alpha-type male who can come across as arrogant, Bryce is opinionated and outspoken – and it doesn’t bother him at all!

Ahead of the show, Bryce reveals he went into the experiment wary of fakeness. “I can’t stand fake people,” he admits. “I was willing to write ‘leave’ week one if I was paired with someone who I felt was being fake.”

He's a pot stirrer. Channel Nine

POT-STIRRER PATRICK, 27, VIC, PERSONAL TRAINER

The fitness fanatic is no stranger to taking a leap of faith!

“I was introverted when I was young, but I went to America to live for six months – that changed my life and made me a lot more confident and outgoing, which I still have to this day,” says Pat.

Armed with a new outlook on life and a new-found confidence, Patrick is set to seriously ruffle feathers this season when he quickly becomes one of the most polarising grooms.

He's cheeky. Channel Nine

CHEEKY SAM, 32, VIC, CLOTHING BRAND OWNER/CONSTRUCTION

This groom is a man who knows exactly what he wants!

“I’m not after someone who is jealous, not funny at all, full of herself and likes to tell me all of her life achievements in the first minute of meeting,” he tells New Idea.

“I just want a really fun person to be around, definitely needs to have a good sense of humour and takes care of herself.” Sam is set to bring a whole new level of honesty to the experiment.

Married At First Sight premieres on Monday February 22nd at 7.30pm on Channel Nine. Make sure to have your popcorn ready.

