Jules and Cam at the ARIAs 2019 Getty

Jules and Cam's wedding Nine

It comes after their OTT wedding last week at the Alpha restaurant in the centre of Sydney that was filmed for A Current Affair.

The presenter of the special, a pregnant Sylvia Jeffreys, said: "It's not the first time this couple have exchanged vows, but marriage at second sight was something else."

The pair acted a little groom and bridezilla after admitting to ordering 2000 roses to be "hand-peeled" on the day of the wedding to keep them fresh.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli at the ARIAs 2019 Getty

Their MAFS co-stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli also attended Australian music night of nights in Sydney.

The two couples, especially the women, have not always seen eye-to-eye with Jules accusing Martha of being a bully while on the Nine show.