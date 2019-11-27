It comes after their OTT wedding last week at the Alpha restaurant in the centre of Sydney that was filmed for A Current Affair.
The presenter of the special, a pregnant Sylvia Jeffreys, said: "It's not the first time this couple have exchanged vows, but marriage at second sight was something else."
The pair acted a little groom and bridezilla after admitting to ordering 2000 roses to be "hand-peeled" on the day of the wedding to keep them fresh.
Their MAFS co-stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli also attended Australian music night of nights in Sydney.
The two couples, especially the women, have not always seen eye-to-eye with Jules accusing Martha of being a bully while on the Nine show.