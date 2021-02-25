Bryce's comments to Melissa last night enraged viewers. Channel Nine

During the first night of their honeymoon, after the workplace trainer asked her groom if she was his usual type, Bryce replied with an extremely blunt answer. Perhaps too blunt.

"I'll be completely honest, not 100%. I've always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes and tan kind of girl. Someone who is usually taller. I can't 100% say that if I saw you in a bar I'd come up and buy you a drink, because I don't know.

"When I saw you I was like, "Not my type, but she has blonde hair, she's not ugly""

The harsh words were met with a deafening silence from Melissa, who has previously confessed she has confidence issues when it comes to men. We wonder why.

Bryce didn't seem to think anything was wrong with his words, continuing "Were you hoping I'd say you were the most gorgeous girl in the world? Is that the answer you were hoping for? I feel like you're a little hurt by what I've said." Ahh, quite the detective, Bryce.

Melissa and Bryce were the first couple to wed on the show, will they be the first to fall apart? Channel Nine

A little shaken by his response, Melissa kept her composure for as long as she could. And when Bryce encouraged her to ask any question she'd like, the 31-year-old questioned if he was here for the right reasons.

The radio announcer immediately took great offence to the insinuation, prompting Melissa to apologise to him via the camera. Well, at least someone got an apology.

Twitter was immediately enraged with what they witnessed on screen, deeming Bryce a "gaslighter", "disrespectful" and a whole host of other non-family-friendly insults.

And it looks like Bryce's potential spiral into villain-hood might be speeding up rather than slowing down, as the 31-year-old has recently come out and slammed his ex-partner as the "devil".

Perhaps they will make amends and reignite that spark. Channel Nine

Speaking to Jimmy and Nath on radio station Hit Hobart 100.9 earlier in the week, Bryce was asked about what his ex-fiancée Lana Bongioletti thought about his new stint on the reality show.

Suffice to say, his response left nothing to the imagination.

"Do you still talk to your ex-fiancée? Did you tell her you were going to be on the show?"

"The devil?" he laughed. He then went on to reveal that his ex is not a fan of his MAFS appearance and is in a relationship now.

"She has a new boyfriend, they're living together and, from what I was told, they watched the show last night. So that's great for them. I know I wouldn't want to watch my ex with my new girlfriend."

The hosts went on to seek clarification about what Bryce meant by his "devil" comment, asking if the relationship didn't end well.

"I ended it." the 31-year-old said. "There's obviously a lot of things that happened behind the scenes. I just wasn't happy with her to be honest."

At the end of the day, let's just hope Bryce and Melissa make amends and each find a relationship that is perfect for the both of them.

To find your own perfect relationship, sign up for eharmony.

New Idea may no longer be on Facebook but you can still find all our juicy content!