The twins are finally home. Instagram

Recently, Bryce penned a touching tribute to his two boys, writing a sweet message on Instagram paired with a photo of himself standing over his sons while in hospital.

"Loved for the boys you are, the men you will become and the sons you will always be 💙 👶🏼 Tate & Levi 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 @lissrawson," Bryce wrote.

The sentimental post was slightly contrasted by Bryce's former on-screen pal Jason Engler, who was quick to comment: "We need a tan on those legs bra they fluorescent!!"

The new dad, however, had his retort at the ready, replying: "7 weeks in hospital, don’t get much sun in there! 😂."

Melissa and Bryce are overjoyed to have their babies at home. Instagram

When the bubs originally moved out of their isolettes, their mum Melissa shared an update with her followers exclaiming how excited she was to be able to dress her boys in baby clothes.

"Now that the boys are out of their isolettes and in their open cribs, we can finally dress them in baby clothes (00000 is still too big for them 😂) and properly hear their gorgeous little sounds and chatter. Both boys have just started suckling which is another step closer to coming home 🥰."

Fans of the couple have been watching closely as Melissa and Bryce document their journey as new parents, with Melissa explaining that she was full of emotion as she embraced her sons for the first time.

"The first time ever holding my babies together," Melissa captioned an Instagram pos t where she cuddled her boys. "Of course I absolutely sobbed (happy tears).

"I love you now and forever, Levi and Tate 🥰."

The twins were born 10 weeks premature. Instagram

Bryce and Melissa first announced they had welcomed their twins 10 weeks early exclusively to New Idea.

In a shared statement, the new dad gushed over his baby boys while revealing all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the MAFS alum said, going on to say that the boys squeezing their fingers for the first time was "the best feeling in the world".