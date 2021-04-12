20-year-old Bryce admitted acting was his “dream” career choice after getting a taste of the limelight. Nine

According to Bryce’s LinkedIn profile, he was a part-time actor before turning his hand to radio, where he worked up until entering the experiment.

Interestingly, New Idea’s on-set spy reveals that Bryce’s prior acting experience was the subject of much speculation when cameras stopped rolling.

“Every instance of drama seemed to constantly revolve around Bryce, so many participants often felt he was trying too hard to stir the pot or not hard enough to just appease everybody,” explains the insider.

Bryce previously starred on Home and Away. Supplied/TV WEEK

However, it’s certainly not the first time participants have been exposed for having previous acting experience.

In 2020, a record 10 participants had been linked to work as hired actors with experience in television and stage performance.

Bryce and Melissa's relationship is nothing short of a soap opera. Nine

With its eighth season drawing to a dramatic close, top TV insiders reveal that Married at First Sight’s production company, Endemol Shine, is in secret talks to launch the show’s very first celebrity edition!

“If we want the show to keep going, we need to be bold and change things up,” a producer at Endemol anonymously dished to New Idea, revealing that preliminary chats and casting conversations for celebrity participants have already commenced in a bid to rival Channel Seven’s Celebrity Big Brother – set to air later this year.

“A celebrity edition is exactly what MAFS needs – it’s a tried and tested format,” says the source.

