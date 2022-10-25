Brent admits that if it weren't for him falling asleep, he would have married Taylor that day Getty

Taylor also added that they had to take a detour in the car due to a road accident, otherwise she would have said, “wake up”.

"Because it was the third night. I was annoying him, like on record I guess I can't flirt, I was just giving it to him. Like payout after payout and like, I was doing his head in,” Taylor says on the podcast.

"He goes to the driver, 'If she comes back alive, take us to the chapel, I'm marrying her. If she doesn't, don't ask questions.”

Brent did also say that they knew it “maybe” wasn’t a good idea but that “when you’re in Vagas, you’re not meant to make good ideas.”

What might have started as a holiday romance has now turned into a serious relationship as they both reveal their matching tattoos.

Brent and Taylor first connected over social media and they said Taylor has now met his family and they “love her”.

Brent said how could his family not love her as everyone loves her and that she gets along with people so well.

The news of Brent and Taylor’s relationship follows after fans were speculating if Brent and co-star Ella Ding were dating after the show finished.

Brent addressed the rumours in an Instagram Q&A where he said, "me and the home girl are good friends and we always will be”.