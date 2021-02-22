While Married At First Sight is known for all its drama, there's no denying there is some beauty to the ceremonies. And, before all the wine is shed, when the couples say 'I do' they do so in front of some of the most stunning sights Australia has to offer.

Facebook has changed the way you receive your news and gossip. Scroll to end of this story to see how to keep up to date with New Idea!

WATCH: MAFS bride Melissa opens up about never having been on a date