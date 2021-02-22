Alana is the "hot teacher" for this season. Instagram

Alana - @alana.lister

Dubbed as the hot teacher, Alana's Instagram is filled with fun snaps of her out and about, usually somewhere by the beach.

Belinda describes herself as "confident, energetic and quirky." Instagram

Belinda - @belindavickers_

Going by her current posts, Belinda loves the outdoors, her adorable pet cat, and her beautiful curly hair.

In her bio, the 28-year-old describes herself as "confident, energetic and quirky."

Beth's bio says she's "genuine, big-hearted and passionate". Instagram

Beth - @bettyrawmoore

39-year-old Beth is from Western Australia, and judging by her Insta feed, loves a good picturesque moment, especially at sunset.

In her bio, she describes herself as as "genuine, big-hearted and passionate".

Booka is the only cast member to be verified on Instagram. Instagram

Booka - @bookanile

She's pegged herself as "Eccentric. Passionate. Musical", Booka is so far the only MAFS star from this season to be Instagram verified.

She's also a member of heavy metal band Make Them Suffer, and is always sharing little behind-the-scenes snippets.

Coco's Instagram is one to look out for! Instagram

Coco - @peaceloveandcoco

Coco, the gorgeous Pilates instructor from Sydney, is very energetic and career driven.

Health and fitness are very important to her, and her fab Instagram pics prove just that!

This mum-of-three loves a good selfie! Instagram

Jo - @jotodd9

The Instagram of mum-of-three Jo may not have heaps of photos yet, but it's all about quality over quantity.

"Kind. Thoughtful. Sensitive" is what Melissa describes herself as. Instagram

Melissa - @lissrawson

"Kind. Thoughtful. Sensitive" is what Melissa labels herself in her bio, and we don't disagree!

Her posts show off her unbelievably cute pooches Marli and Murphy, and also of her just having a grand old time.

Stunner alert! Instagram

Rebecca - @beckzemek

27-year-old Rebecca's Instagram tells that she loves to workout, travel, and spends most of her days either by the beach or poolside rocking a hot bikini.

Samantha knows how to take a good glam selfie. Instagram

Samantha - @sjkovu

Samantha's Instagram is filled with glamorous selfies, snaps from her property development career and pictures of her beloved sons.

Three words: funny, funky and furry. Instagram

Brett - @fatman_scube

Brett describes himself as funny, funky and furry, and his Instagram is all about having a laugh.

Radio host Bryce is ready to go! Instagram

Bryce - @bryceruthven

Bryce is a radio host on Canberra's Hit 104.7, and his grid is filled with plenty of shots from inside the recording studio.

Saturdays are for the boys. Instagram

Cameron - @cameron_dunne

Cameron loves a good night out with his best mates and his Instagram fed shows just how much!

He also loves to show off his beloved dogs, as one does.

Jake uses his platform to spread the word about mental health. Instagram

Jake - @jake_edwards_official

Former AFL player, Jake, uses his platform to spread the word about mental health.

He also describes himself as "Charming. Charitable. Old-school."

James loves to share his luxury living with his followers. Instagram

James - @jamessusler

On James' Instagram you'll find some very cute photos of his kids, as well as insights into his lavish lifestyle.

I mean he's dedicated a whole post just for Louis Vutton, what more can we say.

Jason doesn't mind showing off his bod on social media. Instagram

Jason - @jasonengler_

Self described as "Laid-back. Fun. Larrikin", Jason loves a good budgie smuggler, and is almost always shirtless in his pics.

I mean with a bod like that, who can blame him!

In his element. Instagram

Russell - @rustyduance

This guy is an uncertified food blogger and we can't help but slightly drool while scrolling his through his Instagram.

But once you get past all that, you'll spot Russell in his helmet and on the back of a dirt bike.

Sam owns a clothing brand. Instagram

Sam - @samcarraro7

Sam's account is filled with plenty of mirror selfies and also updates on his fashion label.

Patrick is one buff PT. Instagram

Patrick - @patrickdwyer_official

Bubbly, friendly and upbeat, Patrick is a personal trainer and will have you signing up to the gym after watching his exercise snips.

