Alana - @alana.lister
Dubbed as the hot teacher, Alana's Instagram is filled with fun snaps of her out and about, usually somewhere by the beach.
Belinda - @belindavickers_
Going by her current posts, Belinda loves the outdoors, her adorable pet cat, and her beautiful curly hair.
In her bio, the 28-year-old describes herself as "confident, energetic and quirky."
Beth - @bettyrawmoore
39-year-old Beth is from Western Australia, and judging by her Insta feed, loves a good picturesque moment, especially at sunset.
In her bio, she describes herself as as "genuine, big-hearted and passionate".
Booka - @bookanile
She's pegged herself as "Eccentric. Passionate. Musical", Booka is so far the only MAFS star from this season to be Instagram verified.
She's also a member of heavy metal band Make Them Suffer, and is always sharing little behind-the-scenes snippets.
Coco - @peaceloveandcoco
Coco, the gorgeous Pilates instructor from Sydney, is very energetic and career driven.
Health and fitness are very important to her, and her fab Instagram pics prove just that!
Jo - @jotodd9
The Instagram of mum-of-three Jo may not have heaps of photos yet, but it's all about quality over quantity.
Melissa - @lissrawson
"Kind. Thoughtful. Sensitive" is what Melissa labels herself in her bio, and we don't disagree!
Her posts show off her unbelievably cute pooches Marli and Murphy, and also of her just having a grand old time.
Rebecca - @beckzemek
27-year-old Rebecca's Instagram tells that she loves to workout, travel, and spends most of her days either by the beach or poolside rocking a hot bikini.
Samantha - @sjkovu
Samantha's Instagram is filled with glamorous selfies, snaps from her property development career and pictures of her beloved sons.
Brett - @fatman_scube
Brett describes himself as funny, funky and furry, and his Instagram is all about having a laugh.
Bryce - @bryceruthven
Bryce is a radio host on Canberra's Hit 104.7, and his grid is filled with plenty of shots from inside the recording studio.
Cameron - @cameron_dunne
Cameron loves a good night out with his best mates and his Instagram fed shows just how much!
He also loves to show off his beloved dogs, as one does.
Jake - @jake_edwards_official
Former AFL player, Jake, uses his platform to spread the word about mental health.
He also describes himself as "Charming. Charitable. Old-school."
James - @jamessusler
On James' Instagram you'll find some very cute photos of his kids, as well as insights into his lavish lifestyle.
I mean he's dedicated a whole post just for Louis Vutton, what more can we say.
Jason - @jasonengler_
Self described as "Laid-back. Fun. Larrikin", Jason loves a good budgie smuggler, and is almost always shirtless in his pics.
I mean with a bod like that, who can blame him!
Russell - @rustyduance
This guy is an uncertified food blogger and we can't help but slightly drool while scrolling his through his Instagram.
But once you get past all that, you'll spot Russell in his helmet and on the back of a dirt bike.
Sam - @samcarraro7
Sam's account is filled with plenty of mirror selfies and also updates on his fashion label.
Patrick - @patrickdwyer_official
Bubbly, friendly and upbeat, Patrick is a personal trainer and will have you signing up to the gym after watching his exercise snips.
