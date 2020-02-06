Then (in 2015) and now. Instagram/tashki

Revealing her rigorous beauty and body maintenance regimen to TV husband Mikey Pembroke, the feisty brunette reveals what a "busy week" looks like in her diary.

"Botox, fillers, nails, hair, waxing, laser..." she begins, rattling off an incredible to-do list.

"...Facials, massages, fat freezing, solarium – and every night when I go to bed I inject my Melanotan. Teeth bleaching…"

Perhaps not surprisingly, Mikey is shocked by the number of procedures Natasha's submits to regularly.

"That’s a serious list of things that need to get done," he says.

"I’m not like that at all. You can tell she’s a bit high maintenance, and that’s a bit of a concern."

But is Natasha the one who should be concerned, with experts suggesting Melanotan is bad for your health?

What is Melanotan?

Natasha says she "injects Melanotan", which is a brand of injectable synthetic melanin – a hormone that occurs naturally in the body and is responsible for darkening skin colour.

Users inject the synthetic version under their skin with a needle to stimulate the body's natural melanin production, causing the pigment cells to produce more colour – and resulting in what looks like a deep natural tan.

But it could be dangerous, say experts.

According to news.com.au, using the product "can accelerate cancer and have damaging side effects, including nausea, vomiting, bloating, flatulence and back, liver and kidney pain"; and, frighteningly, "potential moles and lesions on the body are at high risk of turning into skins cancers and melanomas."

What is fat freezing?

The brunette bride also says she does fat freezing – which is also known as Cool Sculpting, or 'cryolipolysis' (its technical term).

The non-invasive procedure uses freezing temperatures to break down and kill off fat cells without damaging surrounding tissue.

According to Medical News Today, the practitioner vacuums the skin above fatty tissue into an applicator that cools the fat cells down to a temperature that they cannot survive.

It then takes from four to six months for the fat cells to leave the body.

The dental clinic employee was almost unrecognisable when she was snapped out and about this week, months after the show finished filming.

In the pictures, obtained by New Idea, Natasha appears bare-faced and apparently makeup-free.

Her brown tresses are also considerably longer and thicker than we have seen on the show, prompting speculation that she's recently had hair extensions added.

Natasha and Mikey are rumoured to have split since filming of the show ended, after Mikey accidentally revealed that their romance was over.

Appearing on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, Mikey said he had no idea where Natasha was – despite the fact they were scheduled to appear on the program together.

"Mate, look, she's not here at the moment. I don't know why she couldn't make it," Mikey said when asked why his 'wife' was a no-show – prompting speculation they are no longer together.