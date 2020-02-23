“To hear that from another couple that I’m not that close with was just total disrespect,” he relayed, referring to Michael and Stacey’s involvement in 10-seconds gate. Nine

“It’s actually Mikey’s joke that we made to ourselves,” explained Natasha.

The Mikey interjected and was visibly agitated. “just let me finish, you just spoke,” he said. “Just let me finish and then you can go and say whatever you want.”

“You know, I have a temper. I think I would have made the situation worse going up to Natasha and trying to talk to her,” he admitted, which prompted Natasha to start shouting.

“Speak your piece!” she shouted. “I beg you for open communication every day!”

Then they proceeded to shout over each other.

“I’m speaking it now! And the reason I didn’t speak it last night wa…” / “Speak it to me! You keep doing that” / “It would’ve been like this”

Then John the expert called time by asking to jump in.

“Geez, that went from zero to hundred didn’t it?” a visibly exhausted John said.

“As you can tell, we’re both fiery people,” Mikey said.

“Yeah, we can see your fight style in front of us,” said John. ”And that’s often what’s shutting your honesty down, because you’re often quite flammable when you go at it. You get quite feisty quite quickly.”

“Hence why I didn’t want to do this last night,” said Mike, clearly thirsty for an argument with anyone.

“I’m sorry I embarrassed you,” said Natasha. “But we all make shitty comments in our life. I sat down and I spoke to Michael directly and said ‘that’s not fair, you’ve taken that out of context.

“I sat there and defended Mikey. I said he’s a great person, a great lover and I’m very lucky to have him.

“I’ve said I have the best husband in the experiment multiple times,” she told the experts.

“I guess I was just really hurt yesterday, and probably overwhelmed hearing that,” Mikey defended. “And I just thought leaving, cooling down and doing it here was the best thing to do.”

Maybe next time they should consider another at-home spa day to calm them down?