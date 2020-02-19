Steve, having the miniscule fuse he does, starts to get agitated. In record time? Probably. Nine

“Tonight, Michael is rubbing me the wrong way,” Steve told the camera.

“Mishel is your number one concern,” Michael tells Steve back at the table.

“That’s for me to worry about,” Steve barks back.

Back to camera, Steve said, “He’s a big mouth and he has been since I met him at the bucks do.”

Stacey, looking on, pulled an expression that could be best described as “Oh no, here it comes,” as Michael listened. Nine

Pushing buttons, Michael said he understood he’d ‘triggered’ Steve a bit.

“I love it how someone who’s spoken to me for 10 minutes has a bloody good judge of me,” said Steve. “

“Michael, I get on well with every other guy in here. I think you’re a top guy mate,” Steve said. Nine

“I can’t stand anyone trying to bring me down. Because if they bring me down, they’ll see me in a different light,” Steve defiantly tells the camera.

“That’s very manly of you,” said Mishel, sounding a little frisky.

“There is a but mate. When we were at the buck’s do, a couple of things were said that disturbed me, since then I’ve always been a little bit dubious of yourself.”

“Is anyone else finding it a bit odd that Steve’s making such a big deal out of this kiss on cheek or lip business?” expert Mel asked. Nine

“One comment was about mugging my bride off if I kissed her on the cheek on the day, remember that?” asked Steve.

Michael agreed. He did remember.

Then Michael got heated and defensive, “I’m sorry but if there’s a kiss, it’s on the lips,” he said.

Back at the table, Michael said, “I would find it insulting if Stacey kissed me on the cheek or shook my hand.”

Then there’s some shufty about how everyone’s entitled to an opinion.

Steve shuts Mishel down and Stacey even got involved. Everyone around Steve was incredulous, what’s the big deal?

“That’s Mishel’s issue, not mine,” said Steve. Nine

“I don’t give an f*ck who judges me,” Steve said.

But it’s when Steve is accused of telling Mishel to shut up that he loses it.

“Steve, you’re shutting her down and belittling her in front of everyone, it’s disgusting” Stacey interjected.

“His mindset is back in the 50s, where women's opinions don’t matter,” Stacey told the camera.

“I don’t know where he was trying to go with that,” said Michael to the camera. “I’m a bad person because I try to kiss girls on the lips? News for you Steve, you’re a dickhead.”

Then Mishel tells the camera she’s “not putting up with that sh*t anymore.”

We just can’t help but wonder…

Could this spell the end for Steve and Mishel? Does Steve need to start doing yoga or something? And, after stirring it between Mikey and Natasha, and now Steve and Mishel, we can’t help but wonder, does Michael have some sort of ledger for this at home?