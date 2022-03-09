Madeleine West has seen the devastation caused by flooding in her region. Instagram

“I want to be the voice for my region. We need a strong voice on the floor, and I want to be it,” she said.

“When I came to my region six years ago – of course I love it as everyone does – but I wanted to understand it, I want to understand it better.

“So, I dived in deep. I’m a mum of six. I want to see the region flourish. I want to see my children flourish and everyone’s children to flourish there.”

Madeleine moved to Byron Bay from Melbourne with her children and has since been active in campaigns helping to better the area, volunteering to provide food for homeless families in the local area, and spending her time to help with regeneration efforts.

Madeleine also announced her political intentions on her Instagram.

“Today I officially announce my intention to run for State Parliament at the 2023 NSW elections,” she wrote alongside an image of herself with the Studio10 team.

“I dropped into @studio10au today to bring awareness to the #floods which have ravaged my region, and expressed my frustration at the cataclysmic failure of those at the top to deploy an adequate, timely response capable of ensuring the safety, lives and livelihoods of the very people who put them there,” she wrote.

“Australia needs a guarantee this will never happen again. We’ve talked about it enough and now is the time for action,” she added.

“Be the change you want to see. It’s never too late to change everything. Let’s go.”

She was met with overwhelming support.

“YES, MADS, YES,” commented Zoe Foster Blake.

“Yesssss !!!!!!” Olympia Valance wrote.

“Yasss! My god, you will be brilliant!” added Alex Fevola.

“Could not think of a more eloquent voice of reason, to have fighting for us. Massive chookas,” wrote Julia Morris.

Madeleine came to the Northern Rivers six years ago after making a series of big changes in her life, including ending her marriage to celebrity chef Shannon Bennett.

Shannon also moved to Byron, meaning the two could co-parent their children Phoenix, Hendrix, Xascha, Xanthe, Xahlia and Margaux.

We can’t wait to see Madeleine take the floor as a politician!