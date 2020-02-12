Michael Jackson remained friends with Macaulay Culkin Getty Images

‘And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.’

While Macaulay asserts that he himself was never molested, other boys who were also companions of the superstar during their childhoods maintain that they were abused.

Former child stars Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailed their claims in the shocking documentary Leaving Neverland, in which they discussed in great detail how the late singer allegedly groomed and manipulated them, sexually abusing them numerous times before casting them aside for the companionship of new, younger boys as they hit their mid teens.

Macaulay says he was not molested Getty Images

Robson, 36, alleged that Jackson abused him from the ages of seven to 14 at Jackson's home Neverland.

Former child actor James Safechuck also gave a highly detailed and compelling account of the trauma and abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of Jackson.

James and Wade received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the film, with Robson saying: 'We can't change what happened to us. And we can't do anything about Michael.'

Jimmy Safechuck, shown here age ten, says he was abused by the star Getty Images

Jackson’s family have denied both Robson and Safechuck's allegations, calling them ‘dated and discredited.’

The pair continue to pursue legal action against the singer’s estate.

In 1993 Jackson settled out of court with a third boy, Jordan Chandler - reportedly for $23 million - after the child accused him of sex abuse.